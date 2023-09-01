Pandora Papers Probe Confirms Adani Group Links With Shell Companies: Report

Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 06:10 PM IST

George Soros-backed OCCRP, which is a grouping of 24 non-profits labelled fresh allegations against the Adani group yesterday. Financial Times and the Guardian published stories based on OCCRP findings. And today, an Indian Express report has confirmed that the shell companies mentioned in the Financial Times report were indeed linked to the group. Indian Express reported that these shell companies were used as tools for secretly investing in Adani stocks. Indian Express based its claims on inputs from the records it accessed under its Pandora Papers investigation.