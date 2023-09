Paranoia Grips China; iPhone Use Banned For Government Officials | Report

Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Amid increased tensions between the U.S. & Chi... moreAmid increased tensions between the U.S. & China, paranoia in China is at its peak. According to a Wall Street Journal report, China has expanded its ban on the use of iPhones and other foreign-branded devices by government officials.