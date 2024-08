Paris Olympics: Swapnil Kusale Wins India's 3rd Medal At Olympics | Clinches Bronze In 50m Rifle 3P

Updated: 01 Aug 2024, 10:23 PM IST

Shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched India's third medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 after finishing third in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final at the National Shooting Center on Thursday.