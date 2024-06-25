Parliament session: For the first time since 1946 - the BJP's ruling coalition and the INDIA opposition bloc are set to battle it out for the speaker's post. The speaker and deputy speaker are usually elected by consensus - but not this time - with the NDA and opposition failing to agree on a division of seats. Here's the complete story.
