Parliament Session 2024: First Election For Speaker | Why The Opposition Is Fighting HARD For Post

Updated: 25 Jun 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Parliament session: For the first time since 1946 - the BJP's ruling coalition and the INDIA opposition bloc are set to battle it out for the speaker's post. The speaker and deputy speaker are usually elected by consensus - but not this time - with the NDA and opposition failing to agree on a division of seats. Here's the complete story.