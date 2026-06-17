Pavel Durov Accuses Reliance, WhatsApp For Alleged Role In Telegram's Ban In India | Explained

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has accused Indian telecom Reliance and Meta’s WhatsApp of orchestrating a campaign to sabotage and ban Telegram in India. In a strongly worded post, Durov claimed Reliance was using BGP hijacking to disrupt Telegram access globally (including in the UAE), alleging it was part of a competitive war. He also suggested the same entities were behind lobbying efforts to ban the app in India.However, Durov appears to have confused Reliance Communications (RCom) with Reliance Jio. The row erupted after India ordered Telegram’s delisting from app stores until June 22 over alleged misuse in the NEET-UG paper leak scandal. Telegram has challenged the ban in the Delhi High Court.