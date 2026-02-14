Pawan Khera Questions US–Bangladesh 0% Tariff Deal, Alarms Over Impact On Indian Cotton Farmers

Congress leader Pawan Khera raises concerns over the reported U.S.–Bangladesh trade understanding that allows cotton imports at 0% tariff. He questions whether Bangladesh will now stop buying cotton from India, potentially hurting Indian farmers. Khera also targets Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, asking what steps the government is taking to protect India's cotton exports. Will India benefit from a similar 0% tariff arrangement with the U.S., or could this deal shift trade flows away from Indian producers? Watch the full statement.