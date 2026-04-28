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‘Pay 2.25% Tax Or Else…’: Australia Warns Google, Meta, TikTok To Pay For News On Their Platforms

Australia has announced a bold new 2.25% levy on the local revenues of Meta, Google, and TikTok under the News Bargaining Incentive. The tax will apply unless these platforms sign commercial deals to pay Australian news publishers for the news content that drives traffic and revenue on their platforms. Platforms earning over AUD 250 million locally will be affected. If companies negotiate deals with media outlets, they can significantly reduce or avoid the levy. The government will use collected funds to support journalism, especially smaller publishers. Major Australian media houses (Nine, ABC, News Corp) have welcomed the move, while Meta has strongly opposed it, calling it a disguised digital services tax. Is Australia right to force tech giants to pay for news content? Watch the full breakdown.

Livemint
Published28 Apr 2026, 10:22 PM IST
Australia Warns Google, Meta, TikTok To Pay For News On Their Platforms
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