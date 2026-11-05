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PC component prices to rise amid global memory & chip price hikes?

How will global memory price hikes impact consumers? Watch the response from Sunil Grewal, Director, GIGABYTE India.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2026, 01:20 PM IST
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PC component prices to rise amid global memory & chip price hikes?
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