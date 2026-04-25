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Pentagon Email Leak: Trump Plans Punishing NATO Including Spain Over Refusal To Support Iran War

A reported internal Pentagon email has raised fresh questions over growing tensions between the United States and its NATO partners, specifically Spain after disagreements linked to the Iran conflict. According to Reuters, the note discussed possible responses toward allies that Washington believes did not provide sufficient military support. Watch.

Livemint
Published25 Apr 2026, 01:13 AM IST
Trump Plans To Punish NATO Including Spain Over Refusal To Support Iran War
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