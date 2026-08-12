Pentagon Report Reveals Massive Casualties in Yemen After Trump-Sanctioned U.S. Strikes | Details

The Pentagon has informed Congress that three U.S. strikes in Yemen during April 2025 “more likely than not” killed 153 civilians and wounded 243 during Operation Rough Rider against Houthi forces. The assessment attributes five deaths to a strike near Sanaa, 80 to Ras Isa port, and 68 near Saada. It relied on intelligence, imagery and open-source material rather than site visits .Another 15 incidents remain under review.