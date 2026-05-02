Pentagon Signs AI Deals With Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia & Oracle For Classified Military Use

The Pentagon is rapidly building an AI-first fighting force, signing major new deals with Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Oracle to deploy advanced AI tools on classified military networks.These agreements add to existing partnerships with OpenAI, Google, and SpaceX. The deals grant broad access for combat operations, targeting support, and autonomous weapons development — with Nvidia offering the most flexible terms yet.This push comes after Anthropic refused Pentagon demands on surveillance and lethal autonomous systems, leading to its exclusion from defence contracts.