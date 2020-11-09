Home >Videos >People going for more term insurance due to Covid: LIC’s Executive Director

People going for more term insurance due to Covid: LIC’s Executive Director

Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 05:54 PM IST Livemint
  • LIC’s Executive Director P. Muraleedharan talks about how the Covid-19 pandemic and recent regulatory developments have impacted the industry and consumers’ product choices. Speaking at the Mint Money Conversation presented by digibank by DBS, Muraleedharan said that the pandemic has increased awareness about insurance and several people are going for term insurance. Watch the full video for more.
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout