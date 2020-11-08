People realised savings not enough: SBI's Mahesh Sharma on Covid lessons

Updated: 08 Nov 2020, 02:22 PM IST

Mahesh Kumar Sharma, MD and CEO, SBI Life Insuranc... moreMahesh Kumar Sharma, MD and CEO, SBI Life Insurance spoke on how the Covid-19 pandemic and recent regulatory developments have impacted the industry and consumers' product choices. Speaking at the Mint Money Conversation presented by digibank by DBS, Sharma said that the Covid-19 pandemic has made people realise that having savings is not enough. He also explained how AI (artificial intelligence) can speed up the process of decoding products for consumers. Watch the full video for more.