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Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Makes Stunning Claim, Says Bill Gates Tricked World Into Desk Jobs

The modern 9 to 5 desk job day is the default way of life for millions of employees - but according to Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas, this wasn't a natural evolution of human work. This was a highly successful corporate blueprint, that was engineered by none other than Bill Gates. Speaking on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Srinivas claimed that Microsoft intentionally built the concept of the modern office worker as a business strategy to drive software sales. Watch.

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Published7 Jul 2026, 02:35 PM IST
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Perplexity CEO Claims Concept Of Desk Jobs Was Engineered By Bill Gates
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