Perplexity Launches ‘Computer’ | What Is It? How Does It Work?

Perplexity Launches “Perplexity Computer”: End of Chatbot Era? AI firm unveils V4 as general-purpose digital worker—not a chatbot—handling research, reports, code, visuals & data generation autonomously. Uses 19 specialized models with multi-model orchestration: breaks tasks, distributes to best AI, merges outputs. CEO: “Unifies every AI capability into a single system.” Built secretly for 2 months; available to Max subscribers, soon Pro. Shift toward AI autonomy amid race for complex task-handling.