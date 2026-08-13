Personal Loans To Government & Business Debts: Global Debt Time Bomb Is About To Explode

Total global debt has crossed $353 Tn. All the big global Govts, Big corporate private companies, households are relying on debt to accelerate their growth and fund govt programmes. Will future generations pay for all this debt for centuries to come? Global debt time bomb is about to explode! #debt #loan #ai #artificialintelligence #personalloan #usa #india #japan #france #unitedkingdom #uk #trump #narendramodi #takaichisanae #abhinavtrivedi #corporateloan #businessloans