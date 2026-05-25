Petrol Price in Delhi Today Crosses ₹102 as Fuel Prices Rise 4th Time in 10 Days | More Hikes Ahead?

Fuel prices in India have surged again, with petrol and diesel becoming costlier for the fourth time in less than 10 days. Petrol in Delhi has crossed ₹102 per litre, while diesel prices have also seen a sharp jump across metro cities. Rising global crude oil prices, Strait of Hormuz tensions, and a weakening rupee are increasing pressure on oil companies — and experts warn even bigger hikes may still be coming. Will petrol and diesel prices rise by another ₹10 per litre? Watch the full report for all details.