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Petrol Price in Delhi Today Crosses ₹102 as Fuel Prices Rise 4th Time in 10 Days | More Hikes Ahead?

Fuel prices in India have surged again, with petrol and diesel becoming costlier for the fourth time in less than 10 days. Petrol in Delhi has crossed 102 per litre, while diesel prices have also seen a sharp jump across metro cities. Rising global crude oil prices, Strait of Hormuz tensions, and a weakening rupee are increasing pressure on oil companies — and experts warn even bigger hikes may still be coming. Will petrol and diesel prices rise by another 10 per litre? Watch the full report for all details.

Livemint
Published25 May 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Petrol Price in Delhi Today Crosses ₹102 as Fuel Prices Rise 4th Time in 10 Days
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