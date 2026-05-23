Petrol Up ₹5 In 10 Days: 3rd Fuel Price Hike In India Since May 15 Amid Iran War

Fuel prices in India have risen sharply again — the third hike in just 10 days. Petrol now costs ₹99.51 per litre and diesel ₹92.49 per litre in Delhi, pushing the total increase close to ₹5 per litre since mid-May.This comes after over four years of price freeze, as state oil companies can no longer absorb the global shock triggered by the Iran war and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. India imports 88% of its crude oil, making it highly vulnerable to these spikes.Watch the full report on how the West Asia crisis is hitting Indian petrol pumps.