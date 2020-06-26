Pivot or Perish: A playbook for growth in the new normal for MSMEs

The MSME sector faces one of the toughest challenges in recent history with the pandemic threatening the very existence of small business as uncertainty in supply and demand weigh heavily. While the pandemic is a perfect storm in many ways, it is also a rare chance to those who can convert the crisis into an opportunity. Join India’s foremost MSME experts in Mint’s next Pivot or Perish discussion on the way ahead for the sector.
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.