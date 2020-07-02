Pivot or Perish: A playbook for growth in the new normal for the energy sector

India’s energy sector has held firm in the face of... moreIndia’s energy sector has held firm in the face of the Covid pandemic, despite disruptions in multiple ways. The country’s robust and time tested supply chains have ensured that there were no supply side shocks in the domestic energy markets even as the entire nation’s population moved indoors. But with demand dipping, the recovery of the sector will depend a lot on increasing operational efficiencies. India’s foremost energy experts discuss the issue in Mint’s Pivot or Perish panel discussion on the Energy sector.