Pivot or Perish: Course correction for the auto industry

Updated: 07 May 2020, 09:26 PM IST

In the midst of an unprecedented crisis, India’s a... moreIn the midst of an unprecedented crisis, India’s automobile industry faces a ‘make or break’ moment with the ultimate challenge of choosing the road ahead, which can set course in the right direction. In the first edition of a series of webinars from Mint’s Pivot or Perish campaign, join India’s automobile industry stalwarts as they crystal gaze into the future of the sector and reflect on things that auto companies, big or small, must do to survive as demand falls to new lows amid growing economic uncertainty due to the raging pandemic.