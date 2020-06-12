'Video KYCs, digital banking the way forward': Zarin Daruwala

Zarin Daruwala, India CEO of Standard Chartered, j... moreZarin Daruwala, India CEO of Standard Chartered, joined the latest edition of Mint Pivot or Perish webinar. Speaking on the banking sector in the post Covid world, she said that minimal face-to-face interactions with customers will be the way ahead. She further added that video KYCs may be an option that could be considered going ahead and said that in a matter of 6 to 12 months, the good players will definitely bounce back from the Covid induced slowdown. Watch the full video for more