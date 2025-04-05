Piyush Goyal | Piyush Goyal NEws | Piyush Goyal Compares Indian Startups WIth China | Infosys CFO On Piyush Goyal | Startup Mahakumbh | Infosys CFO Vs Piyush Goyal | Food Delivery App Piyush Goyal Compares Indian Startups With China, Calls For A ‘Reality Check’, Draws Sharp Criticism Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday flayed Indian startups, asking them to shift their focus from food delivery apps to tech like that in China. Goyal's criticism drew sharp reaction from former Infosys CFO, who argued that India does not get enough opportunities to expand its startup ecosystems. Piyush Goyal made the comments on Thursday while inaugurating the Startup Mahakumbh. Here's what industry leaders said! Watch ! #piyushgoyal #indianstartups #startups #china #chinesestartup #startupmahakumbh #indianstartups #chinaindia #infosys #infosyscfo #startupnews #techindustry #fooddelivery #entrepreneurship #indiavschina #businessnews #techgrowth #piyushgoyalspeech #startupinvestment
