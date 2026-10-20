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Piyush Goyal explains India-NZ FTA aboard a Made-in-India JCB

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday flagged off the first-ever JCB machine export to New Zealand from Pune, Maharashtra, ahead of the implementation of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on October 20.

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Published20 Oct 2026, 09:18 AM IST
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Piyush Goyal explains India-NZ FTA aboard a Made-in-India JCB
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