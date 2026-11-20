Piyush Goyal Flags Demand For Trade Pacts Amid Ongoing Global Crisis

Addressing the valedictory session of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal spotlighted surging global demand for trade pacts with India, stating that wherever he travels, a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is the first request from international partners. Referring to his recent official visit to Cairo, Goyal confirmed that India and Egypt have initiated discussions to examine a potential Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) or FTA and finalise its terms of reference—alongside setting an ambitious $12 billion bilateral trade target.