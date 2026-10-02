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Piyush Goyal Meets Canadian Trade Minister On G20 Trade Meeting Sidelines

Stepping up India's trade diplomacy on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a fresh round of talks with counterparts from Canada and other countries.

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Published2 Oct 2026, 05:17 PM IST
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Piyush Goyal Meets Canadian Trade Minister On G20 Trade Meeting Sidelines
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