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Piyush Goyal Outlines 5 Key Pillars of India-UK Partnership, Targets Doubling Bilateral Trade

India and the UK are looking to strengthen economic ties, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal outlining five key pillars of their partnership at the 16th India-UK JETCO Plenary at Bharat Mandapam. The focus areas include infrastructure and clean energy, advanced manufacturing, technology and innovation, financial services, and healthcare. Goyal highlighted the opportunities created by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which aims to expand market access and boost bilateral trade. Both countries are targeting a doubling of bilateral trade by 2030, with a focus on turning the agreement into tangible business opportunities.

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Published13 Oct 2026, 04:55 PM IST
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Piyush Goyal Outlines 5 Key Pillars of India-UK Partnership
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