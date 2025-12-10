Piyush Goyal Reveals ALL The Countries India Is Currently In Talks With For Trade Deals: Watch

Updated: 10 Dec 2025, 07:58 pm IST

India seals mega FTAs! Piyush Goyal: Oman & New Zealand pacts in final phase—expected soon! Chile deal wrapping up too. NZ Minister Todd McClay visits Delhi Dec 12 for last-mile talks. After 5 rounds (2023-2025), Oman CEPA covers text & market access. Boosts exports in agri, pharma, IT amid $10.5B bilateral trade. India eyes EU, US, Australia, GCC, Korea, Peru, Maldives next. Game-changer for global value chains & Make in India!