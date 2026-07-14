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Piyush Goyal Says India-EU FTA Deal Could Be Fastest in EU History | India-Spain Business Forum

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at the India-Spain Business Forum, highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and Spain while expressing confidence in the progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He said the legal review of the agreement is nearing completion and emphasized the immense opportunities for trade, investment, technology, defence, tourism, and innovation between India and the European Union. Goyal also reiterated that India remained the world's fastest-growing major economy despite global geopolitical challenges.

Livemint
Published14 Jul 2026, 12:51 PM IST
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Piyush Goyal Says India-EU FTA Deal Could Be Fastest in EU History
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