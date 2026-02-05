English
Piyush Goyal's FULL Statement On India-US Trade Deal: 'Sensitive Sectors Safeguarded'

Piyush Goyal's FULL Statement On India-US Trade Deal: 'Sensitive Sectors Safeguarded'

Updated: 05 Feb 2026, 12:58 am IST Livemint

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has outlined the government’s position on the newly announced India-US trade deal, stressing that sensitive sectors remain protected. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagement with US President Donald Trump for securing terms aimed at benefiting farmers, MSMEs and exporters. Watch his full statement.

 
