Piyush Goyal's India Pitch in Germany: ‘Imagine German Tech + India's Talent!'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has invited German industry to deepen research, design and manufacturing partnerships with India. Speaking in Berlin, Goyal said the trusted India-Germany partnership, combined with the conclusion of the India-EU FTA, opens a new chapter. He highlighted opportunities to co-develop, co-design, co-create and co-innovate, manufacturing in India to serve both the large domestic market and global markets.