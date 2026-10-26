Piyush Goyal's India Pitch in Germany: ‘Imagine German Tech + India's Talent!'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has invited German industry to deepen research, design and manufacturing partnerships with India. Speaking in Berlin, Goyal said the trusted India-Germany partnership, combined with the conclusion of the India-EU FTA, opens a new chapter. He highlighted opportunities to co-develop, co-design, co-create and co-innovate, manufacturing in India to serve both the large domestic market and global markets.
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