#PiyushGoyal Flexes #India's Nearly 2.5 Lakh Startups & 130+ unicorns In #Japan

Addressing a roundtable with startups in Tokyo, Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the remarkable growth of India’s startup ecosystem. In the 10 years since the launch of Startup India, the number of startups has surged from just 400–500 to nearly 2,50,000. Goyal said a major mindset shift has taken place — young Indians are no longer just job seekers but job creators, innovators and risk-takers. They are willing to fail, learn and rise again. India now has over 130 unicorns and several hundred soonicorns, making the country proud of both their achievements and their ability to think differently. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d