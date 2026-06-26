Plane Crashes Into Beijing's Tallest Building In China | WATCH

A small plane crashed into CITIC Tower, Beijing’s tallest skyscraper, also known as China Zun, on Friday. The aircraft, a domestically produced Sunward SA60L Aurora two-seat light-sport plane, slammed into the building, causing debris to fall and the tail section to land on the ground. Dramatic videos from the scene show the impact and immediate response. Authorities quickly imposed traffic control around the area. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the crash. This incident has shocked China’s capital and raised questions about aviation safety near high-rise buildings. Watch the dramatic moment a plane crashed into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper.