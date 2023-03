Planning to move to Germany but worried about VISA norms? Germany is easing requirements I Details

Updated: 02 Mar 2023, 05:46 AM IST

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a two day... moreGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a two day trip to India, said that Germany wants more Indian tech talent to move to Germany for work opportunities. To make it easier for Indian tech talent to move to Germany, the German Chancellor made some announcements about easing VISA norms