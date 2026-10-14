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'Please pray for us', says founder Sridhar Vembu as Zoho cancels pay hikes

Sridhar Vembu, founder of software giant Zoho Corporation, is taking a cautious approach amid an uncertain business outlook and rising artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure costs. The company has put its annual salary hikes on hold and cut back on marketing expenditure. Here's what Vembu said that went viral.

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Published14 Oct 2026, 07:16 PM IST
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'Please pray for us', says founder Sridhar Vembu as Zoho cancels pay hikes
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