PM hails the budget, said it fullfils dreams of all

Updated: 02 Feb 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed t... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Budget 2023. He said, ‘First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, farmers’. Watch.