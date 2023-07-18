PM Inaugurates Integrated Terminal Of Port Blair Airport | Have You Seen It? | Watch | In Focus

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurated a new integrated terminal buil... morePM Modi inaugurated a new integrated terminal building at the Veer Savarkar International Airport. Located 1300 km away from mainland India. Built in the capital Portblair, the new integrated terminal cost India 708 crore rupees. This new terminal will enhance Maninland’s connectivity with the island chain in the Bay of Bengal. Andaman & Nicobar Islands are one of the two major Island chains in India. Famous for its blue water, white sand beaches, in addition to being a popular tourist destination location of the islands make them strategically important for India.