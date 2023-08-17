PM: ‘India 6G Ki Taiyari Kar Raha Hai…’, But Does Your City Have 5G Yet?

PM Modi during his address to the nation on indepe... morePM Modi during his address to the nation on independence day talked about India’s 6G plans. He made a reference to setting up a task force for 6G rollout. But does your city have 5G yet? It has been almost a year since India began rolling out 5G. In this video let's take a look at the status of India's 5g rollout.
