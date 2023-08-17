PM: ‘India 6G Ki Taiyari Kar Raha Hai…’, But Does Your City Have 5G Yet?

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST

PM Modi during his address to the nation on indepe... morePM Modi during his address to the nation on independence day talked about India’s 6G plans. He made a reference to setting up a task force for 6G rollout. But does your city have 5G yet? It has been almost a year since India began rolling out 5G. In this video let's take a look at the status of India's 5g rollout.