PM Modi Addresses Nation On India's 80th Independence Day From Red Fort | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the nation on India’s 80th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort and pays tribute to freedom fighters who ended nearly 200 years of colonial rule. He outlines a bold roadmap for India’s future driven by 140 crore citizens. Key highlights include energy security with a 200 GW nuclear target, five new reactors, PFBR criticality, and the SHANTI Act; Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local; expansion of semiconductor plants and critical minerals partnerships; free trade agreements with 40 countries benefiting MSMEs; strong response to the West Asia crisis through self-reliance; and the unwavering resolve for Viksit Bharat by 2047.