PM Modi Asks India Inc Tough Questions At FICCI Meet: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posed a pointed question to India Inc: after sweeping corporate tax cuts and raising the income tax exemption limit to ₹12 lakh, have businesses translated that relief into higher employee salaries and stronger job creation? Addressing industry leaders at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Annual General Meeting and Centenary Convention in New Delhi, PM Modi urged corporate leaders to look beyond seeking endless tax concessions and focus on their broader responsibility toward economic growth.