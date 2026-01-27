English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 27 2026 12:15:40
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 252.45 -2.40%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 410.60 -2.75%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd share price
  2. 3,414.00 -3.63%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 191.50 2.11%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,388.90 0.21%
Business News/ Videos / PM Modi Confirms India-EU Trade Deal Is SIGNED | PM Touts '$500 Bn Opportunity' At Energy Summit

PM Modi Confirms India-EU Trade Deal Is SIGNED | PM Touts '$500 Bn Opportunity' At Energy Summit

Updated: 27 Jan 2026, 12:18 pm IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed that a big agreement was signed between India and the European Union, adding that the move would come as a big boost to manufacturing and the services sector. He also said that the deal represented “25 per cent of the global GDP and 1/3rd of global trade”. The PM will also hold restricted and delegation-level discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the 16th India-European Union Summit today.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue