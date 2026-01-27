Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed that a big agreement was signed between India and the European Union, adding that the move would come as a big boost to manufacturing and the services sector. He also said that the deal represented “25 per cent of the global GDP and 1/3rd of global trade”. The PM will also hold restricted and delegation-level discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the 16th India-European Union Summit today.
