PM Modi Confirms India-EU Trade Deal Is SIGNED | PM Touts '$500 Bn Opportunity' At Energy Summit

Updated: 27 Jan 2026, 12:18 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed that a big agreement was signed between India and the European Union, adding that the move would come as a big boost to manufacturing and the services sector. He also said that the deal represented “25 per cent of the global GDP and 1/3rd of global trade”. The PM will also hold restricted and delegation-level discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the 16th India-European Union Summit today.