Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / PM Modi Confirms India-EU Trade Deal Is SIGNED | PM Touts '$500 Bn Opportunity' At Energy Summit

PM Modi Confirms India-EU Trade Deal Is SIGNED | PM Touts '$500 Bn Opportunity' At Energy Summit

Updated: 27 Jan 2026, 12:18 pm IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed that a big agreement was signed between India and the European Union, adding that the move would come as a big boost to manufacturing and the services sector. He also said that the deal represented “25 per cent of the global GDP and 1/3rd of global trade”. The PM will also hold restricted and delegation-level discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the 16th India-European Union Summit today.