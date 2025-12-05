Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / PM Modi DEFIES Trump For Putin? Russia Vows 'Uninterrupted' Fuel Supply To India Despite Sanctions

PM Modi DEFIES Trump For Putin? Russia Vows 'Uninterrupted' Fuel Supply To India Despite Sanctions

Updated: 05 Dec 2025, 06:47 pm IST Livemint

India and Russia concluded their joint media briefing with Vladimir Putin assuring New Delhi of uninterrupted fuel supplies going forward. The commitment comes amid international pressure on India over energy sourcing, especially after tariff announcements by the United States. Both leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation across strategic sectors, and emphasised continued economic engagement through national currencies. Key outcomes are expected to shape upcoming policy decisions, especially in energy and long-term partnership frameworks. Watch.