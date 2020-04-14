PM Modi extends lockdown till 3 May; promises calibrated withdrawal from 20 April

Updated: 14 Apr 2020, 04:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the na... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3 in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. He said, “In my discussions with the state governments, and various stakeholders, one thing was unanimous: That we should extend the lockdown. So, I announce today that the lockdown will be extended till May 3.” Watch the full video for more details.