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PM Modi Flags Indian Seaferers' Death Near Hormuz With Trump At G7 Summit In France | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. PM Modi stressed the importance of freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers, highlighting that lakhs of Indian seafarers play a vital role in global maritime trade. He urged that their welfare and security must remain a top priority amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Trump acknowledged the dangers faced by seafarers, describing maritime work as a “rough profession,” while noting the recent deaths of three Indian seafarers near the Strait of Hormuz. He reaffirmed that the US and India are working together on maritime security. This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since their February 2025 White House engagement.

Livemint
Published17 Jun 2026, 10:07 PM IST
PM Modi Flags Indian Seaferers' Death Near Hormuz With Trump At G7 Summit In France
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