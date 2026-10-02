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PM Modi Hails Captain Smit’s Courage In Flydubai Hijack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar and applauded his bravery, which helped save hundreds of lives aboard a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv.

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Published2 Oct 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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PM Modi Hails Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage In Flydubai Hijack
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