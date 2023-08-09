PM Modi inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The airport, named after freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, now has a modern terminal shaped like a shell, symbolizing the islands' natural beauty. With 100% natural lighting for 12 hours a day and increased capacity, the terminal aims to enhance ease of travel, connectivity, and business opportunities for the region. The three-storied building with advanced facilities signifies a significant step in boosting tourism, trade, and job prospects in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.