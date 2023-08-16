PM Modi: ‘India 6G Ki Taiyari Kar Raha Hai… | How Fast Is 6G? | Details

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 03:55 PM IST

The PM during his independence day address shared ... moreThe PM during his independence day address shared some exciting information about 6G. 6G can allow factories to be controlled from far away. It will also allow cars to talk to each other and with 6G rollout wearable gadgets that can understand our feelings will become commonplace. Wondering how fast is 6G? Watch the full video to find out.